Samsung Galaxy Watch can detect hidden heart problems
Samsung has announced an AI-powered feature for its Galaxy Watch 8 and Ultra that can detect early signs of heart failure, specifically Left Ventricular Systolic Dysfunction (LVSD)—a condition behind nearly half of all heart failure cases.
The watch uses its ECG sensor to screen users who don't show symptoms, helping them catch issues before things get serious.
LVSD detection algorithm
Developed with Medical AI, the LVSD detection algorithm analyzes detailed ECG data and already helps over 120,000 patients monthly in more than 100 South Korean hospitals.
It's been officially approved by South Korea's Ministry of Food and Drug Safety, making this the first consumer wearable with certified LVSD screening.
How it differs from other smartwatches
While Apple and Google watches alert users about things like high blood pressure or irregular pulse, Samsung is stepping up by screening for hidden heart problems before symptoms appear.
This feature launches first in Korea and strengthens Samsung's push to make smartwatches a real part of your health routine.