How Apple's new AI tools are changing your iPhone experience
Earlier this year, Apple introduced its new Foundation Models framework at WWDC 2025, bringing smart AI features right onto your iPhone with iOS 26.
The big deal? These tools work completely offline—think text generation and summaries—all while keeping your data private and on your device.
Meet the apps already using foundation models
Developers are already jumping in.
Lil Artist spins up stories for kids, MoneyCoach breaks down your spending habits, and apps like Tasks turn voice notes into to-dos or auto-tag your entries—all powered by Apple's local AI.
More apps are getting in on the action
From Crouton making recipes easier to SmartGym building custom workouts and Dark Noise crafting relaxing soundscapes, a bunch of apps are tapping into this tech.
It's a sign that everyday iOS experiences could get way smarter—and more personal—without sending your info to the cloud.