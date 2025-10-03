Indonesia suspends TikTok's operating license over gambling content
Indonesia just suspended TikTok's Electronic System Operator Registration Certificate (TDPSE) after the platform refused to hand over detailed data about its live streams during recent protests.
Authorities wanted info on traffic and monetization tied to accounts allegedly promoting online gambling.
Even with the suspension, TikTok is still up and running for its 100 million+ Indonesian users.
This move spotlights how seriously Indonesia takes digital regulation, especially when protests or illegal activities are involved.
It also shows how tough it can be for global tech companies to keep up with local laws—TikTok says it's working with officials to sort things out.
For anyone using social media in Indonesia, this is a reminder that platforms can face real consequences if they don't play by local rules.