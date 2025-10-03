When, where, and how to see Harvest Supermoon in India
Get ready for a sky show!
The Harvest Moon—the full moon closest to the September equinox—will shine bright on October 6, reaching its fullest at 9:18am IST on October 7.
This supermoon is rare, happening just 18 times between 1970 and 2050, and will look about 6.6% bigger and 13% brighter than usual.
Best timings to catch the moon
You can catch the Harvest Supermoon from anywhere in India, but timings vary by city:
New Delhi's moonrise is at 4:57pm
Mumbai at 4:17pm
Kolkata at 4:43pm
Chennai at 4:48pm and Bengaluru at 5:29pm.
It'll set early the next morning in most places.
Tips for best experience
Find a spot with a clear view of the eastern horizon and as little light pollution as possible.
The moon will appear large and golden-orange just after sunset—no fancy gear needed!
But if you have binoculars or a telescope handy, you'll see even more lunar details.