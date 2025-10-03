When, where, and how to see Harvest Supermoon in India

You can catch the Harvest Supermoon from anywhere in India, but timings vary by city: New Delhi 's moonrise is at 4:57pm Mumbai at 4:17pm Kolkata at 4:43pm Chennai at 4:48pm and Bengaluru at 5:29pm. It'll set early the next morning in most places.

Tips for best experience

Find a spot with a clear view of the eastern horizon and as little light pollution as possible.

The moon will appear large and golden-orange just after sunset—no fancy gear needed!

But if you have binoculars or a telescope handy, you'll see even more lunar details.