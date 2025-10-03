'Stay vigilant': Renault alerts customers after data breach

Renault has warned its UK customers to remain vigilant after a data breach incident involving one of its third-party service providers. The French carmaker confirmed that while no financial information, like passwords or bank details, was compromised, other personal data was accessed. The company did not specify the number of potentially affected individuals due to "ongoing security reasons."

Data details Customer names, addresses, dates of birth accessed The data accessed in the cyber-attack included customer names, addresses, dates of birth, gender, phone numbers, vehicle identification numbers (VINs), and vehicle registration details. A Renault spokesperson said that they are working with the third-party provider to ensure all necessary actions are being taken. "We have notified all relevant authorities," they added.

Customer notification Affected individuals will be informed Renault UK has confirmed that those affected by the data breach will be informed. The company also clarified that victims of this hack could include a larger group of people who had entered competitions or shared their information with Renault without actually buying a car. This means that even non-customers could have been affected by this incident.