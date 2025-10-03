Google Gemini now lets you create GIFs, blend images

Google has announced the wide availability of its Gemini 2.5 Flash AI model, including the popular Nano Banana tool. The move comes after a series of viral trends featuring ultra-realistic 3D banana figurines and stunning 4K saree portraits. Google CEO Sundar Pichai took to social media to celebrate the release, encouraging developers to "go bananas" with this innovative engine.

Advanced features Image blending and GIF creation The Gemini 2.5 Flash engine isn't just about AI-powered image generation. It also lets users blend multiple images while keeping the overall style consistent. This feature is particularly useful for creators working on cohesive campaigns or storytelling visuals. Plus, there's an AI-powered GIF creation tool that can turn a single image into a looping animation, adding even more creative possibilities to the mix.

Enhanced capabilities Expanded aspect ratio support One of the major upgrades in Gemini 2.5 Flash is the expanded aspect ratio support in Nano Banana. This allows users to generate and edit images in a wide variety of formats, from cinematic landscapes to perfect social media posts or classic portraits. The supported aspect ratios include landscape (21:9, 16:9, 4:3, 3:2), square (1:1), portrait (9:16, 3:4, 2:3), and flexible (5:4, 4:5).