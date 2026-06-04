Samsung turns its smartwatches into AI-powered health companions

Samsung has unveiled a major update for its Samsung Health app, bringing a host of new health-focused tools to its smartwatches. The tech giant aims to transform its wearables from mere health trackers into AI-powered companions providing personalized insights and proactive guidance. The update will be available starting June 8, with the first rollout on upcoming Galaxy Watch devices.

Feature breakdown New health tools The update introduces several new health-focused tools, including Vitals, AI-powered health insights, advanced sleep monitoring, personalized wellness guidance, proactive health notifications, and integrated health tracking. The Vitals feature analyzes overnight biometric signals such as heart rate and blood oxygen levels to provide insights into recovery and readiness. Meanwhile, AI-powered health insights convert data gathered by the watch into personalized recommendations for users.

Enhanced monitoring Advanced sleep monitoring The update also brings advanced sleep monitoring, which offers a deeper analysis of sleep patterns and overnight body signals. This will help users understand their sleep quality and recovery better. The personalized wellness guidance feature gives recommendations based on individual health metrics rather than generic activity goals, making it more tailored to each user's needs.

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User alerts Proactive health notifications The update also brings proactive health notifications, alerting users when significant changes are detected in key health indicators. This feature is designed to keep users informed about their health status and prompt them to take action if needed. The integrated health tracking feature combines sleep, activity, and biometric information into a single view of overall wellness for a more comprehensive understanding of one's physical condition.

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