Samsung Galaxy Z Flip8 arrives with better chip, AI widgets
What's the story
Samsung has officially introduced its latest foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Flip8. It comes with a number of hardware upgrades over its predecessor. These include a faster and more efficient Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chip, a slight reduction in thickness (by 0.4mm when unfolded), and a lighter body (by about 8g). The model is offered in four colors: Pink, Cream, Graphite, and Mint (exclusive to Samsung.com).
Updates
A look at the software updates
The Galaxy Z Flip8 also comes with software updates, including a revamped FlexWindow interface for the AMOLED cover screen.
The new look is similar to the main home screen on the inner AMOLED display, with app icons and a customizable "Now Brief" widget powered by AI.
Samsung's stock camera app now supports Super Steady mode with Horizontal Lock for more stabilized video footage.
Design
Design and display
The design of the Galaxy Z Flip8 is similar to its predecessor, with a 6.9-inch AMOLED main screen and a 4.1-inch AMOLED cover screen. Both have the same resolutions as the previous model.
Specs overview
Battery and cameras
The Galaxy Z Flip8 packs a 4,300mAh battery with the same charging speeds as its predecessor.
The camera specs remain unchanged with a 50MP main, 12MP ultra-wide, and two 10MP hole-punch cameras. Any improvements in image quality will come from software optimizations rather than hardware upgrades.
The storage and RAM options also remain the same: either 256GB or 512GB of internal storage with 12GB of RAM.
It is priced at ₹ 124,999 and pre-orders are now open.