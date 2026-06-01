Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 series leaks reveal design details
Technology
Samsung's next foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Z Fold 8 Ultra, are expected to drop at the Galaxy Unpacked event this July.
While Samsung hasn't revealed much officially, leaked images and renders are already making waves, showing off some fresh design choices.
Spotted Z Fold models show cameras
The standard Z Fold 8 was spotted out in public, though hidden under an anti-leak case, with a dual rear camera and LED flash in a pill-shaped module.
The Ultra version looks taller and packs three rear cameras.
Both models are getting a rebrand, feature centered selfie cameras on the cover display, come in blue, and are likely powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chips with up to 16GB of RAM.