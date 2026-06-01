Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 series leaks reveal design details

Spotted Z Fold models show cameras

The standard Z Fold 8 was spotted out in public, though hidden under an anti-leak case, with a dual rear camera and LED flash in a pill-shaped module.

The Ultra version looks taller and packs three rear cameras.

Both models are getting a rebrand, feature centered selfie cameras on the cover display, come in blue, and are likely powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chips with up to 16GB of RAM.