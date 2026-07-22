Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra offers sharper cameras, bigger battery
What's the story
Samsung has launched its latest foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra. The new model is an upgrade over its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Fold 7. It features a higher resolution display, a sharper ultra-wide camera, and a bigger battery. The device is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chipset and supports Wi-Fi 7 and IP48 water resistance.
Design
The device weighs 215g
The Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra has almost the same dimensions as its predecessor but is slightly thinner at 158.4mm x 143.2mm x 4.1mm when unfolded.
It features an 8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X main display with a resolution of 2,504x2,256 pixels and a cover display of 6.5-inch with a resolution of 1,080x2,520 pixels.
The device weighs 215g and is IP48 rated for dust and water resistance.
Cameras
A triple rear camera setup
The Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra sports a triple rear camera setup with a 200MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and a 10MP telephoto lens.
The device also supports HDR for the main camera and improved Nightography for low-light photography.
It is backed by a larger 5,000mAh battery (up from the previous model's 4,400mAh) with support for Samsung's latest dual-path charging architecture with up to 45W fast charging.
Software enhancements
It runs on Android 17-based One UI 9
The Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra runs on Android 17-based One UI 9 and comes with a range of Galaxy AI features such as Now Brief, Now Nudge, and deeper Gemini Intelligence integration.
These enhancements are designed to improve multitasking, productivity, and app automation across the foldable displays.
The device is available in four color options: Graphite, Cream, Violet Shadow, and Green Shadow (online exclusive).
Prices start at ₹199,999 and pre-bookings are now open.