Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra offers sharper cameras, bigger battery

The Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra has almost the same dimensions as its predecessor but is slightly thinner at 158.4mm x 143.2mm x 4.1mm when unfolded.

It features an 8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X main display with a resolution of 2,504x2,256 pixels and a cover display of 6.5-inch with a resolution of 1,080x2,520 pixels.

The device weighs 215g and is IP48 rated for dust and water resistance.