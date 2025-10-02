Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold: Specs, features, and expected price
Samsung is about to drop its first tri-fold phone—the Galaxy Z TriFold—at the APEC summit in late October 2024, with early availability in South Korea, China, and potentially the US.
Unlike past launches that were more limited, this one's launching with a limited but high-profile debut.
Expect new multitasking tricks and a serious camera upgrade.
Snapdragon 8 Elite chip powers the device
The Z TriFold packs a massive 9.96-inch folding display plus a handy 6.49-inch cover screen.
Inside, it runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip with 16GB RAM for smooth multitasking—think floating app windows and easy switching between folded modes.
The phone will feature a powerful 200MP main camera
You get a powerful 200MP main camera with up to 100x zoom capability.
The folding battery design means more capacity, plus NFC, wireless charging, and reverse charging are all built in.
What about its pricing?
With an expected price tag of $3,000-$3,500, this phone is aimed at folks who want top-tier productivity and camera features—and don't mind paying for cutting-edge tech.
If you're into trying what's next in foldables (and have deep pockets), the Z TriFold could be your next flex.