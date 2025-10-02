Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold: Specs, features, and expected price Technology Oct 02, 2025

Samsung is about to drop its first tri-fold phone—the Galaxy Z TriFold—at the APEC summit in late October 2024, with early availability in South Korea, China, and potentially the US.

Unlike past launches that were more limited, this one's launching with a limited but high-profile debut.

Expect new multitasking tricks and a serious camera upgrade.