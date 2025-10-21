Samsung halts One UI 8 (Android 16) update for Galaxy Technology Oct 21, 2025

Samsung has stopped rolling out its new One UI 8 (Android 16) update for Galaxy S23 phones globally and for Galaxy S24 phones in South Korea.

The halt for the S24 series began earlier in the week of October 13-17, 2025, in South Korea, and as of October 21, 2025, now affects S23 users worldwide.

Samsung hasn't shared why, and this comes after earlier delays for the S22 series.