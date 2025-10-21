Samsung halts One UI 8 (Android 16) update for Galaxy
Samsung has stopped rolling out its new One UI 8 (Android 16) update for Galaxy S23 phones globally and for Galaxy S24 phones in South Korea.
The halt for the S24 series began earlier in the week of October 13-17, 2025, in South Korea, and as of October 21, 2025, now affects S23 users worldwide.
Samsung hasn't shared why, and this comes after earlier delays for the S22 series.
Update pause extends to some mid-range devices
If you haven't updated your Galaxy S23 or S24 yet, you'll be staying on your current software for now. Some mid-range phones like the Galaxy M53 have also had updates paused.
The new Galaxy S25, which ships with Android 16, isn't impacted.
What does this mean for users?
This pause means millions miss out on fresh features and security boosts from Android 16.
It also shows how tricky it can be for big brands to deliver smooth updates to lots of devices.
If you're waiting, keep an eye on Samsung's official channels for any news about when updates will start again.