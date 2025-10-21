Next Article
UPI help: NPCI's AI assistant for smoother payments
Technology
NPCI just launched UPI Help, an AI-powered assistant designed to make digital payments smoother and less stressful.
Whether you're confused about a transaction or need help with payment issues, UPI Help is there to chat and guide you—plus, it gets smarter as more people use it.
How to use UPI Help
With UPI Help, you can check your payment status, raise complaints, and track issues right from your bank's app or chatbot—or even through DigiSathi.
It also helps manage payment mandates and supports banks with dispute resolution.
While the tool offers handy support, the final call on transactions always stays with you or your bank.