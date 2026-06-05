Samsung Health app redesign arrives June 8 with home dashboard

Samsung Health AI decodes vitals

AI will break down complex health numbers into simple advice you can actually use.

The app's Vitals section checks heart rate, heart rate variability, respiratory rate, skin temperature, and blood oxygen against a resting baseline for personalized insights.

Plus, new tools like Fitness Index and Daily Cardio Load help track workouts and recovery.

Some features are included on the Galaxy Watch 9, making it even easier to keep tabs on your wellness.