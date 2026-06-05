Samsung Health app redesign arrives June 8 with home dashboard
Technology
Samsung's Health app is getting a big makeover starting June 8, 2026.
The new look organizes everything (Sleep, Activity, Nutrition, Mindfulness, and Vitals) right on the home screen so you can see your health at a glance.
Samsung Health AI decodes vitals
AI will break down complex health numbers into simple advice you can actually use.
The app's Vitals section checks heart rate, heart rate variability, respiratory rate, skin temperature, and blood oxygen against a resting baseline for personalized insights.
Plus, new tools like Fitness Index and Daily Cardio Load help track workouts and recovery.
Some features are included on the Galaxy Watch 9, making it even easier to keep tabs on your wellness.