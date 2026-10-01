Samsung Health update adds tailored sleep coach, expands running coach
Samsung just dropped a major update for its Health app, making it easier to access Sleep Coach and level up your runs.
The revamped Sleep Coach now uses your personal sleep goals and data to create a tailored coaching program, while the Running Coach brings more training options for those looking to push their limits.
Sleep coach needs 3 days' data
Sleep Coach is simpler: you only need three days of sleep data within the past two weeks instead of seven days within a month.
The new Sleep Balance graph gives you a clear snapshot of how you're really sleeping, so you can tweak your habits.
Runners get 12 training tiers (up from 10), perfect if you're getting serious about your pace.
Plus, Strava integration is still here for importing Strava Routes (running, trail running, cycling).