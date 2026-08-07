Samsung launches 200MP ISOCELL HPC sensor with DeepPix and 4K
Technology
Samsung just rolled out its new ISOCELL HPC sensor, packing a massive 200MP sensor and fresh DeepPix tech.
This means sharper photos, better HDR, and improved low-light shots right from your phone.
It's ready for action with 4K video at up to 180 fps, and is already in mass production.
ISOCELL sensor captures 60% more light
Thanks to Front Deep Trench Isolation, the sensor grabs 60% more light, so your pictures look clearer and less noisy, even in tricky lighting.
The single-frame 16-bit HDR captures way more color than usual, while high-resolution video options (up to 8K) and zoom features keep everything crisp.
Basically, your phone camera just got a serious upgrade.