Samsung launches Bespoke AI WindFree Pro ACs in India ₹66,990
Technology
Samsung just dropped its new Bespoke AI WindFree Pro air conditioners in India, starting at ₹66,990.
These air conditioners are all about sleek looks and smart, personalized cooling, perfect for modern homes.
The launch also celebrates Samsung's 30 years in India and highlights their push for smarter, greener tech.
Motion Wind ACs offer wearable controls
The air conditioners feature Motion Wind technology for better airflow and air purification, plus five cooling modes like Max Wind for quick relief.
You can control them using Galaxy wearables or voice assistants, making life a bit easier.
They also use R32 refrigerant, which is environmentally responsible cooling.