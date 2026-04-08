Samsung launches Bespoke AI WindFree Pro ACs in India ₹66,990 Technology Apr 08, 2026

Samsung just dropped its new Bespoke AI WindFree Pro air conditioners in India, starting at ₹66,990.

These air conditioners are all about sleek looks and smart, personalized cooling, perfect for modern homes.

The launch also celebrates Samsung's 30 years in India and highlights their push for smarter, greener tech.