Samsung launches Galaxy A08 in India with AI and updates

Under the hood, you get a MediaTek Helio G99+ chip with 4GB RAM (plus virtual RAM) and 64GB storage, expandable up to a massive 2TB if you need more space.

The camera setup includes a sharp 50MP main lens, plus an 8MP selfie camera.

There's also a huge 6,000mAh battery with fast charging to keep you going all day.

You can even use voice commands to access AI agents like Gemini and Perplexity.

Available in dark blue, silver, and green for ₹18,499 at Samsung stores and online across India.