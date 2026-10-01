Samsung launches Galaxy A08 in India with AI and updates
Samsung just dropped its new Galaxy A08 in India, packing AI features and promising up to six generations of OS upgrades and six years of security updates.
The phone sports a big 6.7-inch HD+ display with a smooth 90Hz refresh rate, Gorilla Glass 5 for extra protection, and is rated IP64 to handle dust and splashes, so it's ready for everyday life.
Galaxy A08 with MediaTek Helio G99+
Under the hood, you get a MediaTek Helio G99+ chip with 4GB RAM (plus virtual RAM) and 64GB storage, expandable up to a massive 2TB if you need more space.
The camera setup includes a sharp 50MP main lens, plus an 8MP selfie camera.
There's also a huge 6,000mAh battery with fast charging to keep you going all day.
You can even use voice commands to access AI agents like Gemini and Perplexity.
Available in dark blue, silver, and green for ₹18,499 at Samsung stores and online across India.