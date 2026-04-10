Samsung launches Galaxy A57 and A37 5G in India

Galaxy A57 ₹56,999 A37 ₹41,999

The Galaxy A57 5G starts at ₹56,999 (8GB/256GB), while the A37 5G kicks off at ₹41,999 (8GB/128GB).

Samsung's throwing in a ₹5,000 upgrade bonus and ₹3,000 cash back on select payments.

Plus, there's a no-cost EMI option for up to two years under their Triple Zero Scheme, making it easier to snag one in Awesome Navy, Awesome Icyblue, and Awesome Lilac.