Samsung launches Galaxy A57 and A37 5G in India
Technology
Samsung's Galaxy A57 5G and A37 5G are now on sale in India, both rocking big 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED+ screens with a super-smooth 120Hz refresh rate.
Powered by Exynos chips, they ship with One UI 8.5 and promise six generations of Android upgrades, so you're set for the long haul.
Galaxy A57 ₹56,999 A37 ₹41,999
The Galaxy A57 5G starts at ₹56,999 (8GB/256GB), while the A37 5G kicks off at ₹41,999 (8GB/128GB).
Samsung's throwing in a ₹5,000 upgrade bonus and ₹3,000 cash back on select payments.
Plus, there's a no-cost EMI option for up to two years under their Triple Zero Scheme, making it easier to snag one in Awesome Navy, Awesome Icyblue, and Awesome Lilac.