Samsung launches Galaxy M47 5G in India with 6,000mAh battery

M47 5G gets 6-year Android updates

Starting at ₹22,999 (with bank offers), the M47 5G comes in Rogue Red and Blaze Blue.

You get a triple rear camera setup with a sharp 50MP main lens and a solid 12MP selfie camera up front.

Samsung promises six years of Android updates (pretty rare at this price point) and you'll find AI-powered photo tools like Object Eraser and My Filter built in.

Sales kick off July 4 on Amazon, Samsung's site, and select stores during Prime Day.