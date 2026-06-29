Samsung launches Galaxy M47 5G in India with 6,000mAh battery
Samsung just dropped its new Galaxy M47 5G in India, packing a big 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display (120-hertz refresh), tough Gorilla Glass Victus+, and a Snapdragon chip under the hood.
The huge 6,000-mAh battery supports speedy 45-watt charging, plus there's even a gaming bypass mode for longer play sessions.
M47 5G gets 6-year Android updates
Starting at ₹22,999 (with bank offers), the M47 5G comes in Rogue Red and Blaze Blue.
You get a triple rear camera setup with a sharp 50MP main lens and a solid 12MP selfie camera up front.
Samsung promises six years of Android updates (pretty rare at this price point) and you'll find AI-powered photo tools like Object Eraser and My Filter built in.
Sales kick off July 4 on Amazon, Samsung's site, and select stores during Prime Day.