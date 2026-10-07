Samsung launches Infinite One-Way Cassette AC in India ₹1.6L

This AC uses Wide WindFree technology to spread cool air gently through 17,000 micro-holes, so no chilly blasts.

You get nine ambient lighting modes inspired by your body's natural rhythm, plus options for warm, cool, or natural light.

It's Wi-Fi-enabled for easy control via Samsung SmartThings (think voice commands and remote access) and comes with an antibacterial filter that zaps up to 99% of certain bacteria.

The AI Comfort Mode even uses usage patterns to personalize cooling.