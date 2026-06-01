Samsung launches June 2026 Galaxy S25 update with AI features

Korea 1st update fixes 33 bugs

Along with the new features, the update tackles five critical and 28 high-risk security bugs, including one for Android 15 and 16 devices, making your phone safer from data breaches.

It's rolling out in South Korea first but should hit other regions like the US and Europe soon.

This follows May's One UI 8.5 release, which brought call screening and image editing, so S25 users are getting a steady stream of upgrades lately.