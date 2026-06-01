Samsung launches June 2026 Galaxy S25 update with AI features
Samsung just dropped the June 2026 update for Galaxy S25 phones in South Korea, packing two new AI features: "Prioritize" and "Summarize."
These help you spot important notifications faster and get quick summaries of what matters.
There's also a handy "Show file summaries" tool that uses AI to give you overviews of PDFs, text files, and even voice recordings.
Korea 1st update fixes 33 bugs
Along with the new features, the update tackles five critical and 28 high-risk security bugs, including one for Android 15 and 16 devices, making your phone safer from data breaches.
It's rolling out in South Korea first but should hit other regions like the US and Europe soon.
This follows May's One UI 8.5 release, which brought call screening and image editing, so S25 users are getting a steady stream of upgrades lately.