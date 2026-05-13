Samsung launches Mini LED TVs in India from ₹42,990
Samsung just dropped its new Mini LED TV lineup in India, starting at ₹42,990. Sizes range from a cozy 43-inch to a massive 100-inch.
The TVs feature a sleek MetalStream design with ultra-slim bezels and run on the NQ4 AI Gen2 Processor for crisp visuals and sound.
Samsung TVs get 144Hz support
Gamers will appreciate the 144Hz motion support, while Pure Spectrum Color tech delivers vibrant colors and Mini LED HDR ensures pixel-level accuracy and vivid color reproduction.
You can grab these TVs in stores or online (Flipkart, Samsung.com), with launch perks like up to 5% cashback and zero down payment EMIs.
Samsung opens Vision AI registration
Samsung is also opening early registration for its upcoming Vision AI TV series until May 25.
Sign up online or at retail stores to score discounts up to ₹10,000 on select models.
All Vision AI TVs (4K UHD and above) will include an AI Companion feature.