Samsung may add up to 6 foldable phones in 2027
Technology
Samsung is gearing up to seriously boost its foldable phone lineup by 2027, with as many as six phones in 2027.
Expect fresh names like the "Galaxy Z Slide" and TriFold two, plus possible upgrades like a Galaxy Z Fold nine Pro.
Right now, you'll find the Fold eight, Fold eight Ultra, and Flip eight leading the pack.
Samsung Galaxy Z Slide trifold rumors
The Galaxy Z TriFold 2 could follow up on Samsung's earlier attempt at a tri-fold device, while the "Galaxy Z Slide" might bring expandable screens inspired by cool concepts shown off at CES.
Details on the "Galaxy Z Fold 9 Pro" are still hush-hush, but all these moves show Samsung is betting big on making foldables more exciting, and maybe even your next daily driver.