Samsung Odyssey G9 OLED monitor deal: Free 24-inch screen for dual setups Technology Jan 30, 2026

Samsung's latest promo bundles a free 24-inch Essential monitor with the purchase of its massive 49-inch Odyssey G9 OLED.

Running through February 8, 2026, this deal is all about making dual-screen gaming and productivity more accessible.

Samsung says buyers save $600 on the G9 as part of the promotion.