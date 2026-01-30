Samsung Odyssey G9 OLED monitor deal: Free 24-inch screen for dual setups
Samsung's latest promo bundles a free 24-inch Essential monitor with the purchase of its massive 49-inch Odyssey G9 OLED.
Running through February 8, 2026, this deal is all about making dual-screen gaming and productivity more accessible.
Samsung says buyers save $600 on the G9 as part of the promotion.
What's cool about the Odyssey G9?
The Odyssey G9 packs a super ultrawide Dual QHD OLED display (5120x1440), ultra-smooth 240Hz refresh rate, lightning-fast 0.03ms response time, and built-in Smart TV features.
It also supports Gaming Hub for cloud play and has tech to help prevent burn-in—so it's ready for both serious gaming and binge-watching.
Free Essential monitor & other options
The bonus Essential monitor is a handy 24-inch Full HD screen with a comfortable-for-eyes blue light filter and a smooth 100Hz refresh rate—great for side tasks or streaming while you game.
If the main G9 sells out, there are discounted alternatives like the curved 34-inch G8 OLED or even a 27-inch Odyssey G9 3D.