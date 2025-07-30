Next Article
Samsung Pay now available on Coinbase app
Coinbase just made it simpler for US and Canadian Samsung Galaxy users to buy crypto by adding Samsung Pay right inside its app.
It's all about making digital coins more accessible without the usual hassle.
At the same time, Samsung Wallet is rolling out a "Tap to transfer" feature—so now, you can send money to friends just by tapping your phones together.
Wallet users can now split big purchases into installments
Samsung isn't stopping there: Wallet users with eligible Visa or Mastercard accounts can now split big purchases into installments, making it less stressful to pay over time.
These updates show both companies are serious about making mobile payments smoother and more flexible for everyone.