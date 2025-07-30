Samsungs GalaxySAMSUNG has launched its latest flagship foldable smartphone

Next Article
Samsung's new Galaxy Z Fold7 foldable phone sold out across India just days after its launch, catching even Samsung by surprise.
With demand way higher than expected, the company is now ramping up production at its Noida plant to keep up.
The lineup also includes the Z Flip7 and Flip7 FE for those wanting more options.
Fold7's Snapdragon 8 Elite chip and 200MP camera are hits
Retailers like Vijay Sales and Electronics Mart India say the Fold7 is flying off shelves thanks to its powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite chip and a massive 200MP camera.
At ₹1,74,999 it's definitely a splurge—but with features like extra-tough glass, it's turning heads among tech fans looking for something new.