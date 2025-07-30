Samsungs GalaxySAMSUNG has launched its latest flagship foldable smartphone Technology Jul 30, 2025

Samsung's new Galaxy Z Fold7 foldable phone sold out across India just days after its launch, catching even Samsung by surprise.

With demand way higher than expected, the company is now ramping up production at its Noida plant to keep up.

The lineup also includes the Z Flip7 and Flip7 FE for those wanting more options.