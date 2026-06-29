Samsung plans 1st rollable smartphone with 10-inch screen in 2028

Samsung hopes rollable lifts foldable share

Samsung hopes this new design will help it bounce back in the foldable phone market, where its share has dropped from nearly 42% to just 27% recently.

Making a screen that smoothly expands and stays durable won't be easy, but if anyone can pull it off, it's probably Samsung.

There are also rumors about a second rollable device in the works for around 2030, though details are still under wraps.