Samsung plans Exynos 2700 for S27 to boost in-house tech
Technology
Samsung's next Galaxy S27, Galaxy S27+, and Galaxy S27 Pro phones are expected to use the new Exynos 2700 chip in places like South Korea and Europe, while the US and China are reportedly planned to use Qualcomm processors.
It's all part of Samsung's push to use more of its own tech in its top-tier phones.
Exynos 2700 beats Snapdragon 8 multicore
Built on a cutting-edge 2-nanometer process, the Exynos 2700 promises 12% better performance and uses 25% less power than before.
Samsung has ramped up production by over 10%, aiming to see if this chip can handle even its Ultra model.
Their tests show it beats Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme 6th generation in multi-core tasks (though single-core is still behind).
The Galaxy S27 lineup is expected.