Samsung raises Galaxy prices as storage and memory costs climb Technology Apr 14, 2026

Samsung is bumping up prices on a bunch of its Galaxy phones and tablets starting April 14, 2026.

After already raising the cost of the Galaxy Z Fold 7, another 11 devices are getting more expensive, thanks to higher storage and memory costs.

The price jumps range from $40 to $280, so if you've been eyeing a new device, you might want to check the latest tags.