Samsung raises Galaxy prices as storage and memory costs climb
Samsung is bumping up prices on a bunch of its Galaxy phones and tablets starting April 14, 2026.
After already raising the cost of the Galaxy Z Fold 7, another 11 devices are getting more expensive, thanks to higher storage and memory costs.
The price jumps range from $40 to $280, so if you've been eyeing a new device, you might want to check the latest tags.
Samsung Tab S11 Ultra up $280
The largest hike hits the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra 1TB, with storage upgrades now costing $40 to $80 more.
The priciest jump? The Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra's 1TB model is up by $280, now at $1,899.99.
Even entry-level picks like the Tab S10 Lite saw increases: the 128GB version now costs $399.99 (up from $349.99).
Basically, across Samsung's lineup, expect to pay a bit more for extra space this year.