Samsung raises most Galaxy S26 prices $100, 1TB Ultra $200
Technology
Samsung just bumped up the prices of most Galaxy S26 models by $100 thanks to a memory chip shortage.
Now, the S26 starts at $1,000, the S26+ at $1,200, and the S26 Ultra at $1,400.
If you're eyeing the 1TB Ultra, brace yourself: it's jumped by $200 to a hefty $2,000.
Memory chip crunch raises tech prices
This isn't just a Samsung thing: tech companies everywhere are raising prices because AI and data centers are eating up memory chips fast.
Apple already hiked iPhone 18 Pro and even some older model prices.
On the bright side, Samsung's more affordable S26 FE ($700) and its latest foldables (Z Fold 8 and Z Flip 8) haven't changed in price, which could give them an edge over Apple's forthcoming iPhone Duo, available starting Oct. 23.