Samsung released Galaxy S26 series with prompt based photo editing
Technology
Samsung released the Galaxy S26, S26+, and S26 Ultra, packing some new AI features, like prompt-based photo editing that lets you tweak photos just by typing what you want.
But with all this new technology, Samsung is also making sure things stay safe and responsible.
Kyungyun Roo says device protects privacy
Kyungyun Roo from Samsung's research and development team shared that safety comes first for its AI tools.
The phones use strong algorithms to block inappropriate prompts, and everything runs right on your device, so you control what features are on and your personal information stays private.