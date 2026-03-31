Samsung removes 3rd party fonts to fix signature verification issues
Technology
Samsung's latest One UI 8.5 update just removed support for third-party fonts, catching a lot of Galaxy users off guard when their custom styles vanished.
This change was part of the March 2026 security patch to fix signature verification issues in font settings, good for safety, but not so great for anyone who loves personalizing their phone.
Galaxy custom fonts revert unless rooted
Now, if your device isn't rooted, any custom font you set may snap back to default after the update.
Samsung-approved fonts from the Galaxy Store still work, but they are way less diverse than what apps like zFont 3 offered.
Some users are turning to rooting as a workaround for more font freedom, but it's not really recommended unless you know what you're doing.