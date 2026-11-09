Samsung reportedly testing Bixby upgrade in One UI 9.5
Technology
Samsung is reportedly testing a Bixby upgrade for One UI 9.5.
Soon, Bixby may be able to handle tasks for you, like sending daily currency updates, making interactions feel more natural and hands-free.
Create and manage automated Bixby Routines
With this update, you may be able to create your own automated "actions" in the Bixby app and easily manage them: pause, delete, or pin as needed.
These changes are all about making Bixby more helpful and keeping it competitive with other smart assistants like Gemini.