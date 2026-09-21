Samsung reveals One UI 9 rollout timeline for Galaxy phones
What's the story
Samsung has started rolling out its latest software update, One UI 9, for a range of Galaxy devices. The new update is focused on enhancing the user experience with enhanced Galaxy AI features and other software improvements. The rollout began with the Galaxy S26 series on September 16 and will gradually expand to other eligible devices in phases.
Release schedule
Thailand's regional timeline for One UI 9 update
Samsung Thailand has revealed a more detailed regional timeline for the One UI 9 update.
The Galaxy S26 series is set to receive the update in Thailand on September 21, followed by the Galaxy S25 series and Galaxy Z7 series on September 28. The Galaxy S23 FE will get the update by October.
While these dates are specific to Thailand, global release is expected to happen around the same time.
Update features
Key highlights of One UI 9
One UI 9 is Samsung's latest software update for Galaxy devices, focusing on Galaxy AI, personalization, translation, security, and privacy.
The update aims to simplify daily tasks while introducing new ways to capture/edit content and manage information.
It brings 11 new features such as My FanCam (which keeps a selected person centered in recorded videos) and customizable Now Brief cards for health/weather information.
Enhanced tools
Other features included in the update
The One UI 9 update also introduces Warranty and Care tools to check coverage/repair services, Now Nudge for context-aware suggestions, and Creative Studio for image-generation ideas.
The Interpreter feature gets a new Thread View for translated conversations, while Document Scan can better handle curved/folded pages.
The Voice Recorder can now create structured summaries, with Security Brief and Privacy Alerts bringing security/privacy warnings more prominently to users.
Feature expansion
Scam detection feature expanded to more countries, including India
Samsung is also expanding its Scam Detection feature to more countries and languages, including India. This move comes as part of the company's efforts to enhance security for its users.
To check for the One UI 9 update, users can go to Settings > Software update > Download and install once it becomes available for their device and region.