Samsung rolls One UI 9 for A36 with Android 17

With One UI 9, you'll see interface tweaks and more ways to customize your phone, though more advanced Galaxy AI features are still reserved for higher-end models.

The update is over 2.3GB, so it's best to use Wi-Fi when downloading (just head to Settings > Software update).

One UI 9 is expected to release to more eligible Galaxy phones in the coming weeks, but since updates roll out in phases, some users might have to wait a bit longer.