Samsung rolls One UI 9 for A36 with Android 17
Technology
Samsung is rolling out the stable One UI 9 update for Galaxy A36 users in global markets, kicking off in Europe from October 19.
This update brings Android 17, a refreshed interface, and the latest security patch from September 2026 to your device.
A36 update offers customization, large download
With One UI 9, you'll see interface tweaks and more ways to customize your phone, though more advanced Galaxy AI features are still reserved for higher-end models.
The update is over 2.3GB, so it's best to use Wi-Fi when downloading (just head to Settings > Software update).
One UI 9 is expected to release to more eligible Galaxy phones in the coming weeks, but since updates roll out in phases, some users might have to wait a bit longer.