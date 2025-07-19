Samsung's latest foldables set new pre-order record in India

Samsung has announced a record-breaking number of pre-orders for its latest Galaxy Z Fold7 and Galaxy Z Flip7 smartphones in India. The tech giant received 210,000 pre-orders in just the first two days of their launch. To recall, the Galaxy S25 series hit a record 430,000 pre-orders in India earlier this year.

CEO statement 'Young Indian consumers are quick to adopt new technology' JB Park, President and CEO of Samsung Southwest Asia, said the record pre-orders for their "made in India" foldable smartphones show that young Indian consumers are quick to adopt new technology. He added that the success of these new devices is a stepping stone toward their larger goal of making foldable smartphones mainstream in India.

Device features Fold7: Samsung's lightest and slimmest foldable The Galaxy Z Fold7 is Samsung's lightest and slimmest foldable yet, weighing just 215gm and measuring 8.9mm thick when folded and 4.2mm when unfolded. It also features the first-ever 200MP camera in the Galaxy Z series. The Galaxy Z Flip7, on the other hand, comes with a massive 4.1-inch Super AMOLED cover screen and a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X main display.

Information Maintaining its lead in India's foldable segment Despite the global foldable smartphone market facing challenges, Samsung has maintained its lead in India. According to Counterpoint Research, foldable shipments in 2024 grew a modest 2.9% year-on-year. (YoY) Analysts have attributed this tepid growth to a tough Q4 for Samsung due to geopolitical issues.