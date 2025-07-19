Next Article
Most pregnant women in Argentina have pesticides in their bodies
A new study from Argentina has found that most pregnant women tested had pesticides in their bodies, and those exposed to more than one type faced a much higher risk of complications like high blood pressure and poor fetal growth.
Out of nearly 90 women, 81% had some pesticide exposure, while 64% had multiple pesticides detected.
Rural women hit hardest, say researchers
The research also showed rural women are hit hardest: 70% of them were exposed to multiple pesticides compared to just 55% of urban women.
The frequent detection of certain toxic fungicides has researchers calling for better regulations, especially since current laws don't really address the dangers of mixing different chemicals.