You can now AirDrop content to Samsung Galaxy S26 series

Samsung has added support for Apple's AirDrop-style file sharing on its Galaxy phones, starting with the latest Galaxy S26 series. The facility is integrated into Samsung's Quick Share system and aims to simplify file transfers between compatible devices. The rollout will be phased across regions, including Europe, Hong Kong, Latin America, Japan, North America, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan.

Phased release Currently available on Galaxy S26 series The initial rollout of this feature will be limited to the Samsung Galaxy S26 series, which includes the standard Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and the high-end Galaxy S26 Ultra. These phones were launched in select global markets, including India, back in February. Samsung has also confirmed that support for even more Galaxy devices will be added at a later date.

User guide How to share files between Galaxy and iPhone devices? To use the new feature, Galaxy S26 series users will have to go to Settings > Connected devices > Quick Share and enable "Share with Apple devices." They should also set visibility to "Everyone for 10 minutes" for seamless file transfers. For iPhone users, they will have to enable AirDrop and set it to "Everyone for 10 minutes" as well.

Advertisement