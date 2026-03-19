Samsung still on top in India: 91Mobiles survey

Google has the most loyal fans (71.5%), with Apple close behind (70.2%). For most people, performance matters most when picking a phone (40%), then camera quality (23%), and brand reputation (11%). Over half of users upgrade every two years. Some even sooner.

Other interesting findings

Classic slab phones are still everyone's favorite. 70% prefer them over foldables.

About one in five buyers would pay extra for AI features.

Most folks own phones in the ₹10,000 to ₹30,000 range, showing mid-range devices are where it's at right now.