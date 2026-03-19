Samsung still on top in India: 91Mobiles survey
Samsung is still the most-owned smartphone brand in India, according to a big 91Mobiles survey, though its share dipped to 17.7% this year.
OnePlus and Apple recorded the largest increases in ownership share in 2026 (OnePlus 6.4% - 11.3%; Apple 4.6% - 8.3%), and Apple also posts high brand retention (70.2%), while Vivo and Realme lost ground.
Brand loyalty and key buying criteria
Google has the most loyal fans (71.5%), with Apple close behind (70.2%).
For most people, performance matters most when picking a phone (40%), then camera quality (23%), and brand reputation (11%).
Over half of users upgrade every two years. Some even sooner.
Other interesting findings
Classic slab phones are still everyone's favorite. 70% prefer them over foldables.
About one in five buyers would pay extra for AI features.
Most folks own phones in the ₹10,000 to ₹30,000 range, showing mid-range devices are where it's at right now.