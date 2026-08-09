Samsung studies everyday AI use to build background assistant features
Technology
Samsung is looking closely at how people actually use AI in their daily routines, hoping to turn those insights into smarter, more seamless features for future devices.
Jay Kim, Samsung Electronics Corporate EVP, Head of Customer Experience Office, MX Division, said the goal is background AI that quietly makes life simpler: think less sci-fi robot, more invisible helper.
Galaxy AI features, India bill reminder
Launched with the Galaxy S24 in 2024, Galaxy AI brings tools like "Circle to Search" (powered by Gemini), Photo Assist, and Live Translate, all designed to be useful and safe.
In India, Samsung's R and D teams are even working on local touches like an AI bill reminder that identifies recurring bills from emails and alerts users before due dates.