Samsung to bring AI features to budget phones

Samsung is planning to bring artificial intelligence (AI) technology into its entry-level smartphones. The company's Senior Vice President for MX Business, Raju Pullan, said that the tech giant is looking to expand its Galaxy A series portfolio in India. The move comes after the successful launch of the Galaxy A07 5G at ₹15,000.

AI integration Pullan's statement on AI integration in entry-level phones Pullan said, "We are now taking the AI features right up to the entry price point, and that's how we will expand the overall category." He stressed that Samsung's main focus is to add value for consumers. The company is working with different partners and platforms to bring these advanced features into its entry-level phones.

Growth strategy Samsung is investing in retail infrastructure Samsung is also investing in retail infrastructure, especially in tier II and III cities. Pullan said over 10,000 stores will have experience points across the country as part of this plan. The company is also offering easy finance options for its Galaxy smartphones through 'Finance Plus.' "We are working with affordability partners, both NBFC partners as well as the banks," Pullan said.

