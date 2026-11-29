Samsung to unveil its first humanoid robot at CES 2027
What's the story
Samsung Electronics is gearing up to unveil its first humanoid robot prototype at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas in January. The decision comes after a demonstration of the model to the company's board last week. The South Korean tech giant is betting big on this new venture as part of its strategy to find new growth drivers beyond its traditional businesses like memory chips and smartphones.
Technical focus
Aiming for industrial and household applications
The main focus of Samsung's humanoid robot is to improve its movement control and object manipulation capabilities. These are critical for industrial applications.
The company plans to introduce these robots into its manufacturing processes by 2030.
It is also looking at their potential use in household chores and elderly care, expanding the scope of robotics beyond just industrial use cases.
Strategic move
RX unit formed to oversee robotics R&D
In July, Samsung had formed its Robotics eXperience (RX) unit, directly reporting to co-CEO TM Roh.
This strategic move was aimed at overseeing robotics R&D, long-term strategy, and commercialization.
The RX lab's head Kris Hauser had said in September that the company is focusing on hand manipulation for humanoid robots to reliably perform factory tasks.
Future vision
Plans to turn factories into AI-driven plants by 2030
Back in March, Samsung had announced its plan to turn its factories into AI-driven plants by 2030.
The company also revealed plans to set up a humanoid robot production line in Gumi, a city in South Korea's southeast region where its smartphone factories are located.
This move is part of the company's larger strategy to integrate robotics into its operations and explore potential investments and acquisitions for faster development and commercialization in this field.