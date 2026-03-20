Samsung to supply HBM4 memory for OpenAI's Titan AI chip
Samsung is teaming up with OpenAI to supply its advanced 12-layer HBM4 memory for the upcoming Titan AI chip, set to roll out in late 2026.
This deal makes OpenAI Samsung's third-biggest customer for high-bandwidth memory, right after NVIDIA and AMD.
Samsung's HBM4 tech and its benefits
Samsung's HBM4 brings big upgrades: speeds up to 13 Gbps, bandwidth of 3.3TB/s per stack (that's nearly triple the last generation), and improved energy efficiency and cooling.
The tech stacks memory chips vertically, doubling data lanes, to help the Titan chip handle massive AI workloads faster and more efficiently.
Significance of the partnership
This partnership highlights how crucial super-fast, efficient memory has become for powering the latest AI models.
With OpenAI betting on Samsung's tech for its data centers, expect even smarter (and speedier) AI tools ahead.