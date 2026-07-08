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Home / News / Technology News / Samsung's next-gen foldables debut July 22: What to expect
Samsung's next-gen foldables debut July 22: What to expect
The event will be held in London

Samsung's next-gen foldables debut July 22: What to expect

By Mudit Dube
Jul 08, 2026
09:49 am
What's the story

Samsung has officially announced that its next Galaxy Unpacked event will take place on July 22 in London. The company has not revealed much about the products it plans to showcase at the event. However, industry reports and leaks suggest we could see new foldable phones, possible upgrades to the Galaxy Watch series, and AI glasses.

Event details

How to watch the event live

Samsung will live stream the Galaxy Unpacked event on its official website and YouTube channel. The presentation will start at 9:00am ET (6:30pm IST). Ahead of the launch, Samsung has also started taking reservations for its upcoming Galaxy devices. Customers who reserve before the announcement will get a $30 credit if they later pre-order.

Device expectations

Galaxy Z Flip 8 to get new hinge design

The next-gen clamshell foldable, Galaxy Z Flip 8, is expected to be a highlight of the event. Industry reports suggest the phone could get a new hinge design, improved internals, and a lighter body. However, don't expect a major redesign this year due to component costs and an ongoing global RAM shortage that are limiting more extensive hardware changes.

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Model speculation

Two variants of Galaxy Z Fold 8 expected

Samsung is also said to be launching two variants of the Galaxy Z Fold 8 instead of one. The standard model could feature a wider internal display with a more usable aspect ratio for videos and multitasking. Some reports even suggest Samsung may cut down the rear camera system from three sensors to two to keep manufacturing costs in check.

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Premium variant

Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra may also debut

Along with the standard model, Samsung is also said to be launching a premium Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra. This high-end model could feature improved display tech to make the fold crease less noticeable. It may also come with a more powerful processor, a triple rear camera setup, and faster charging support. However, how Samsung plans to differentiate between these two models remains unclear.

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