Samsung's next-gen foldables debut July 22: What to expect
What's the story
Samsung has officially announced that its next Galaxy Unpacked event will take place on July 22 in London. The company has not revealed much about the products it plans to showcase at the event. However, industry reports and leaks suggest we could see new foldable phones, possible upgrades to the Galaxy Watch series, and AI glasses.
Event details
How to watch the event live
Samsung will live stream the Galaxy Unpacked event on its official website and YouTube channel. The presentation will start at 9:00am ET (6:30pm IST). Ahead of the launch, Samsung has also started taking reservations for its upcoming Galaxy devices. Customers who reserve before the announcement will get a $30 credit if they later pre-order.
Device expectations
Galaxy Z Flip 8 to get new hinge design
The next-gen clamshell foldable, Galaxy Z Flip 8, is expected to be a highlight of the event. Industry reports suggest the phone could get a new hinge design, improved internals, and a lighter body. However, don't expect a major redesign this year due to component costs and an ongoing global RAM shortage that are limiting more extensive hardware changes.
Model speculation
Two variants of Galaxy Z Fold 8 expected
Samsung is also said to be launching two variants of the Galaxy Z Fold 8 instead of one. The standard model could feature a wider internal display with a more usable aspect ratio for videos and multitasking. Some reports even suggest Samsung may cut down the rear camera system from three sensors to two to keep manufacturing costs in check.
Premium variant
Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra may also debut
Along with the standard model, Samsung is also said to be launching a premium Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra. This high-end model could feature improved display tech to make the fold crease less noticeable. It may also come with a more powerful processor, a triple rear camera setup, and faster charging support. However, how Samsung plans to differentiate between these two models remains unclear.