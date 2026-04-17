Samsung unveils AI devices for stores and banks in Gurugram
Technology
Samsung just dropped a bunch of AI-powered gadgets and displays designed to make stores and bank branches way smarter.
Unveiled at its Gurugram studio on April 17, these tools promise to turn everyday spaces into connected, data-driven hubs.
AI tools for comfort, health, displays
The new lineup includes devices that learn your habits (think air conditioners that adjust themselves for you).
Samsung is also bringing AI into healthcare by tracking user patterns and flagging anything unusual, which could be a big help for elderly care.
For businesses, platforms like Samsung VXT let you manage displays across locations easily, while AI Studio can turn basic visuals into cool 3D content for eye-catching in-store experiences.