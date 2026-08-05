Samsung unveils BV-NAND with 400+ layers at FMS for AI
Samsung just showed off its latest AI-focused memory tech at the FMS conference in California.
The highlight is BV-NAND, a prototype chip with over 400 layers and a new wafer-bonding design, built to handle the heavy data needs of today's AI, like training huge language models and answering user questions.
BV-NAND 58% denser and zHBM zNAND-O
BV-NAND packs 58% more memory density than the last version (V9), plus faster read, write, and input/output speeds, so it's ready for next-level AI tasks.
Samsung also revealed new zHBM and zNAND-O designs; zHBM stacks memory vertically above AI chips, while zNAND-O is a next-generation 3D memory that stacks memory cells vertically to pack in more data.
With demand for AI growing fast, Samsung says long-term agreements with customers could eventually account for 60% to 70% of its memory sales.