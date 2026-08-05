Samsung unveils BV-NAND with 400+ layers at FMS for AI

BV-NAND packs 58% more memory density than the last version (V9), plus faster read, write, and input/output speeds, so it's ready for next-level AI tasks.

Samsung also revealed new zHBM and zNAND-O designs; zHBM stacks memory vertically above AI chips, while zNAND-O is a next-generation 3D memory that stacks memory cells vertically to pack in more data.

With demand for AI growing fast, Samsung says long-term agreements with customers could eventually account for 60% to 70% of its memory sales.