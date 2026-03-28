Samsung updates Galaxy S26 with AirDrop-style Quick Share across devices
Technology
Samsung just dropped a new update for the Galaxy S26 series, letting you share files between devices (yep, even with iPhones) using an AirDrop-style Quick Share.
The rollout started in South Korea and is now live in the US and Canada, so sending photos or videos is way simpler and doesn't need any extra apps.
S26 users enable cross-platform sharing
To use it, S26 users just have to adjust a few settings, then they're good to go for quick file sharing across Androids and iPhones.
Right now it's only for the S26 series, but Samsung says older models will get this upgrade at a later date.
This move puts Samsung alongside brands like OnePlus and Google in making cross-platform sharing less of a hassle.