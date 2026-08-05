Samsung upgrades Galaxy AI with agentic model for everyday tasks
Samsung is taking its Galaxy AI up a notch with an "agentic" model that aims to do more of the work for you.
Jay Kim, who is Corporate EVP and Head of the Customer Experience Office at Samsung's MX Division, explained it's rolling out features that automate everyday tasks (like calling an Uber, launched at the Galaxy S26 launch) so you spend less time tapping and more time living.
The tech isn't perfect yet.
Samsung adopts MCP, expands to wearables
To make Galaxy AI work better everywhere, Samsung is switching to industry standards like the Mobile Context Protocol (MCP), making it easier for its AI to connect across devices and apps.
It's also paying attention to India's many languages, using feedback from local teams to tailor AI tools for different regions.
Looking ahead, expect this smart assistant vibe not just on phones but on smartwatches and even glasses, helping over 1 billion users interact with tech in more natural ways.