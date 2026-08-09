Samsung is studying how users interact with AI in devices
What's the story
Samsung Electronics is closely monitoring consumer adoption and use of artificial intelligence (AI) in their daily lives. The tech giant is using feedback from local markets to shape future AI experiences, a top company official has said. Jay Kim, Corporate EVP and Head of Customer Experience Office, MX Division, at Samsung Electronics, said the company's goal is to make AI work seamlessly in the background.
Development process
Feedback from local markets will shape future AI experiences
Kim emphasized that Samsung is focusing on how consumers adopt, react to, and use AI.
He said the company is getting a lot of feedback from local markets and will gradually apply these learnings.
"We are now focusing on how consumers are adopting AI, reacting to it, and using it," Kim said.
He added that they are in an early stage of understanding how AI helps consumers daily.
Feature principles
Samsung 1st introduced Galaxy AI in 2024
Samsung first introduced Galaxy AI on the Galaxy S24 device in 2024.
The company has focused on three main principles for its AI features - meaningfulness, accessibility, and safety.
Kim said these features were developed based on consumer research and in partnership with Google.
He also highlighted that tools powered by Gemini, such as Circle to Search, are among the most popular ones.
User response
Company is constantly improving Galaxy AI features
Samsung's own AI features like Photo Assist, Creative Studio, Call Assist, and Live Translate have also witnessed strong adoption.
"We continue to improve the UI-UX (user interface-user experience) so that it (AI adoption) gets easier," Kim said.
He added that based on this strategic approach, they are constantly improving Galaxy AI features, which has resulted in better user adoption.
Localization efforts
Samsung is developing an AI-powered bill payment reminder
Samsung is also working on tailoring its AI features for Indian consumers.
The company's India R&D teams are studying the persona of local consumers and developing AI features suited to benefit them.
This includes an AI-powered bill payment reminder that can identify recurring bills from emails and alert users before due dates.